IBYA: What's In The News Ep 25

It's me, it's me, it's Dr. B and I will host while Elle is filming for her PAC.

On today's show we've got to cover.

It Seems that the House managed to pass the Assault Weapon bill.

What's disappointing but not surprising is that two RINO's helped them.

Also, it seems that GOP Senate Candidate for Georgia Herschel Walker is catching some heat from none other than the loud mouth Leftist himself Elie Mystal.

We will cover how Walker's response may turn the tide in his election campaign.

We will also cover Trump's threatened lawsuit against CNN and other Law Topics.

Join Us!!!!