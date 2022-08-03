CMA Fest Returns

The Music Event of the summer is back.

CMA Fest returns with 30 must-see performances from country music's hottest artists tomorrow night.

First-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King lead three jam-packed hours of epic collaborations and stellar performances featuring Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Russell Dickerson, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Lady A, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band.

Tune in Wednesday, Aug.

3 at 8|7c on ABC.