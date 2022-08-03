California wildfire

USA.
In California, a wildfire raging through Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares.
The fire has prompted the evacuation of 2000 residents.
A red flag warning was raised, which indicates dangerous fire conditions
