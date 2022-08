U.S. Marine hero injured in Afghanistan could be kicked out over vaccine mandate

Proud U.S. Marine Sgt.

Lisa Bodenburg has known she's wanted to join the Marines since she was a teenager.

Time and time again, she didn't let anything stop her from serving her country.

Lisa even injured her right leg while serving in Afghanistan.

Instead of taking the easy way out, she fought to rehabilitate so she could re-earn her combat role as a DoorGunner.