Biden Says He Has Cancer But the White House Says Its COVID

Here is a clip from your weekly Emergency Podcast System.
Today we discuss the fact that Biden said he had cancer but the White House calls it COVID but could it be Dementia and the need to not be on camera.
Here is a clip from your weekly Emergency Podcast System.
Today we discuss the fact that Biden said he had cancer but the White House calls it COVID but could it be Dementia and the need to not be on camera.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering..
Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on August 16.