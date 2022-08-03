Get Your Groove Now - Donald Trump Dancing (FJB) Edition Music Video

This is a song from my album “LET’S GO”, the song is called Get Your Groove Now, a fun upbeat Rock Song written to make your booty shake.

In this video I’m showcasing our most successful president in history, Donald J.

Trump dancing from the many engagements he’s made across the U.S. helping keep us hopeful that we may take our country back from the corrupt political swamp creatures now running amok in our federal and local Govt.

Please take a moment and watch a real President and be reminded of better times to be hopeful for!