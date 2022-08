The world isn’t what it seems

The devil uses your negativity against you, it is his driving force.

Corinthians 4:4 Satan is the God of this world, has blinded the mines of those who don’t believe.

They are unable to see the light of the Good News.

They don’t understand this message about the Glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God.

If you don’t believe in the Gospel it’s because Satan blinded you using yourself.