Black History: RALPH HAYES (1922-1999)

Ralph Hayes grew up poor in rural, segregated Cairo, Illinois, the fourth of twelve children.

He studied journalism at Northwestern University and then transferred to the University of Washington, where he earned his B.A.

And M.A.

Degrees in political science.

In 1950 he married Elaine Ishikawa, who was his wife for 49 years.

As a couple they embraced local activism and joined the Christian Friends for Racial Equality where, as Editor-in-Chief of the newsletter, Ralph wrote about national civil rights news and Japanese American issues stemming from WWII.

