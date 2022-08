Team 'Raksha Bandhan' Takes Dubai Tour | Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai & Sadia Khateeb

Aanand L Rai's highly anticipated movie 'Raksha Bandhan' is gearing up to be a huge blockbuster.

While the promotional activities of the movie is in full swing, the makers including producer Aanand L Rai and superstar Akshay Kumar along with the cast are leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum buzz for the movie across the globe.