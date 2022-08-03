Beyonce Spazzes Out, Proving She’s Not the Queen of Soul | Whitlock’s Bill Russell Obituary

Beyoncé's latest album has been praised by the New York Times as “black queer bravado,” but the song “Heated” landed Queen B in hot water with cancel culture.

The lyrics to the song contain the word “spaz,” a word that we learned is an “ableist slur” among the disabled community.

Disabled people believe words matter and want to hold people to standards.

Jason asks why the black community doesn’t hold artists like Beyoncé to account when they use lyrics that denigrate themselves.

“We’re the only group with absolutely no standard.

The entire rap music industry is built on the N-word.

It is used repeatedly in nearly every successful commercial rap song.

Rappers brag about killing n*****, raping n*****, robbing n*****, dissing n*****.

No one cares.

Beyoncé uses the N-word in 'Heated.' No one cares.” "Fearless" contributor Delano Squires joins the conversation to examine the impact of popular culture on communities and shares his thoughts on TericaStar, a Florida A&M coed that celebrated receiving her master’s degree by posing nude on campus.

Delano explains how “junkiepox” has infested a generation.

Shemeka Michelle stops in to answer the question of the day: What is "black queer bravado"?

Plus, she helps us make sense of the “Swim Thick” pool parties targeting plus-sized women.

Finally, Skip Bayless was critical of LeBron James after the NBA’s top star failed to acknowledge the passing of legend Bill Russell on social media.

Jason shares the truth about Russell and why he believes LeBron remains silent on the matter.