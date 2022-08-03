US issues 'worldwide caution' post Al Qaeda chief Zawahari's death | Oneindia news *International

Post the death of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US State Department on Tuesday issued a worldwide alert.

The caution issued states that the supporters of Al- Qaida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens and hence the citizens must stay vigil at all times.

