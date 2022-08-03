China's Liberation Army starts military drills near Taiwan

Beijing launched military drills off Taiwan in response to Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island
Tensions are high in the Taiwan strait after China announced targeted military operations in several areas around Taiwan following..
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) staged military exercises and published propaganda videos of various weapons, including..
US House Speaker’s planned trip could provoke military response from modernised People’s Liberation Army