Moj on Sports - The Bios EP 28 - Brent Johnson

Former BC Lions great Brent Johnson joins the Moj to talk about his life growing up, how he ended up playing for The Ohio State Buckeyes, and his journey to the CFL where he became a 2-time Grey Cup Champion, a 3-time CFL All-Star, a member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Along the way, he was also named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player, an unheard of honor for a D-lineman.