Tudor Dixon wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor

Tudor Dixon will face off against Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election after she won the GOP primary on Tuesday night.
Tudor Dixon will face off against Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election after she won the GOP primary on Tuesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks to her supporters after the Associated Press called the race for..
Ms. Dixon, who was backed by former President Donald J. Trump and Michigan’s powerful DeVos family, topped a field of relatively..