USA.
In California, a wildfire raging through Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares.
The fire has prompted the evacuation of 2000 residents.
A red flag warning was raised, which indicates dangerous fire conditions.
USA.
In California, a wildfire raging through Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares.
The fire has prompted the evacuation of 2000 residents.
A red flag warning was raised, which indicates dangerous fire conditions.
USA. In California, a wildfire raging through Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares. The fire has..
Watch VideoWildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching..
Athens (AFP) July 26, 2022
Hundreds of firefighters on Tuesday fought for a sixth day to save one of Greece's most..