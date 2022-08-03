Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares.
Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares.

USA.

In California, a wildfire raging through Klamath National Forest has scorched more than 20,000 hectares.

The fire has prompted the evacuation of 2000 residents.

A red flag warning was raised, which indicates dangerous fire conditions.