Archie Battersbee’s parents submit application to ECHR

The parents of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance said she hopes that the ECHR “step in and give Archie a right to live”, adding that, “two other countries have come forward and they’ve offered Archie treatment.” She said the offers of help have come from Tokyo in Japan, and Italy.

Ms Dance said that she is broken, telling reporters: “I'm not going to lie, I am broke, and at some point I am going to need serious therapy, but I haven't got time to think about me at the minute.” Report by Jonesia.

