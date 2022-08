David Davis criticises Liz Truss’ pay cut policy

David Davis has criticised Liz Truss’ now jettisoned proposal to cut public sector wages outside London and South East England.

Mr Davis, who is supporting Truss’ rival Rishi Sunak, said: “We talk about a cost-of-living crisis.

That would be a real government-inspired crisis if they’d have done that.

They didn’t think it through.” Report by Jonesia.

