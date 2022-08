1 John Chapter One Tuesday

This month our study of 'God Is Love' takes us to First John.

In this letter, we see the excitement of the apostle as he shares how they 'experienced the Lord.' From there, we explore 'the fact that Father God does not change.' Next, we see that 'Father God is faithful to forgive us, and we conclude with 'the fact that we have a forgiving redeemer!' I trust this will be an exciting study for you.