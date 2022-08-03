Man who was arrested carrying crossbow at Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act

A man who was arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle last Christmas Day (25.12.21) has been charged under the Treason Act.
Jaswant Singh Chail has been charged with an offence under the Treason Act 1842