EXPLAINER: Who was al-Zawahri — and why did US kill him?

A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept.

11, 2001, attacks on the United States and helped al-Qaida survive and spread in the years after.

By finding and striking al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden said, the U.S. was ensuring that Afghanistan under the Taliban would never again become a base for attacks on the rest of the world, as it was in 2001.