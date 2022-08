Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Tiranga bike rally by MPs from Red Fort | Oneindia news *News

India is all set to celebrate 75th year of its Independence, popularly being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As a part of these celebrations, the MPs on Wednesday carried out a 'Tiranga bike ride' from the Red Fort to Vijay Chowk.

The bike rally was organised by the Culture Ministry to mark the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for the Independence Day, and was flagged off by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

