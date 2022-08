Haryana Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi to join BJP| OneIndia News *News

Congress leader from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi is all set to join the Bhartiya Janata Party, 2 months after he was expelled from his party positions for cross-voting in BJP’s favour.

#Congress, #BJP, #Politics Haryana, Haryana news, Haryana politics, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Party change, India Politics, latest news, Oneindia News, Oneindia English,