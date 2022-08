Liz Truss insists her pay cut proposal was ‘misrepresented’

Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss has reiterated that her proposal to cut public sector pay outside of London and the South East was “misrepresented”.

The foreign secretary added: “I’m very clear we’re not proceeding with this policy.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn