Did Red State Kansas JUST Vote to Kill Babies?! | Louder with Crowder

Kansas voted to kill babies on Tuesday.

Yes, that Kansas.

We dig deep to explain how.

Also, Ron DeSantis made the shrill harpies from "The View" look dumber than usual.

Oh, and Demi Lovato changed her pronouns, yet again leaving us confused as to which ones will get us kicked off YouTube.

#kansas #roevwade #demilovato