Police outside property as search for Owami Davies continues

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who went missing nearly a month ago in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on July 7.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command were searching a property in Derby Road on Wednesday as part of their enquiries.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn