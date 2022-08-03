Pelosi Leaves Taiwan As Beijing Begins Military Drills

'New York Post' reports that the House speaker left Taiwan on Aug.

3 after a brief, controversial visit.

The visit, meant as a show of support for Taiwan, worsened tensions between the U.S. and China.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory that it seeks to reclaim, .

Warned Pelosi that if she went through with her visit, there would be "consequences.".

Pelosi's departure comes as China conducts its largest military drills in over 25 years.

The "necessary and just" air and sea drills are slated to begin Aug.

4.

'New York Post' reports that at least half of the areas where the drills will take place seemingly infringe on Taiwanese waters.

Experts say the actions could be "seen as an act of war.".

During her meeting with Pelosi, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said, , “We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defense for democracy.”.

Pelosi responded by saying, , “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”.

