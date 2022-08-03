Kansas Voters Defend Abortion Rights

Kansas Voters , Defend Abortion Rights.

Kansas Voters , Defend Abortion Rights.

'People' reports that on Aug.

2, voters in Kansas said "no" to a referendum to the state constitution regarding abortion.

.

'The Kansas City Star' reports that the referendum failed 61% to 39%.

The voters in Kansas have spoken loud and clear: We will not tolerate extreme bans on abortion, Rachel Sweet, the campaign manager for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, via 'The New York Times'.

'People' reports this was the first vote on abortion in America since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

Wade.

'People' reports this was the first vote on abortion in America since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

Wade.

Later that night, President Joe Biden released a statement.

The Supreme Court's extreme decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade put women's health and lives at risk.

Tonight, the American people had something to say about it.

, President Joe Biden, via statement.

Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman's right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban, President Joe Biden, via statement.

This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions, President Joe Biden, via statement.

This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions, President Joe Biden, via statement.

NPR reports that a record number of bills concerning abortion will be on the docket during November elections