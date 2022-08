Ron DeSantis: Docs Performing Trans Surgeries Should Be Sued

“They want to castrate these young boys.

That’s wrong.

And so we’ve stood up and said, both from the health and children well-being perspective, you know you don’t disfigure 10, 12, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria, 80 percent of it resolves anyways by the time they get older.

So why would you be doing this?

I think these doctors need to get sued”