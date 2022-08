"Goodbye" - Arizona Voters Send a Message Against Jan 6 Fraud and Kick RINO Rusty Bowers to the Curb

Gateway Pundit Founder Jim Hoft: "Rusty Bowers, this dirty politician, this RINO, who was just in Washington, D.C.

Testifying at that sham show trial, the January 6 committee, and getting hugs and kisses from Liz Cheney.

He got shellacked last night!

The final result there is [65 to 35].

Rusty Bowers is gone.

Amen.

Goodbye."