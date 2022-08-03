'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Will Star In And Executive Produce A Hulu Limited Series | THR News

The 'Grey’s Anatomy' leading lady has landed her first on-air series via her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
The actress will star in and exec produce an untitled orphan project for Hulu.
The 'Grey’s Anatomy' leading lady has landed her first on-air series via her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
The actress will star in and exec produce an untitled orphan project for Hulu.
Will season 19 be Ellen Pompeo‘s last on Grey’s Anatomy!? This breaking news suggests she’s starting to look at other..