'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Will Star In And Executive Produce A Hulu Limited Series | THR News
The 'Grey’s Anatomy' leading lady has landed her first on-air series via her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.

The actress will star in and exec produce an untitled orphan project for Hulu.