Live From America 8.3.22 @5pm BACK TO BUSINESS! NO REST FOR THE RIGHTEOUS!

Start off with Ultra Maga Video - Republican Jackie Walorski killed in car crash today - Katie Hobbs making TV appearances while votes still not counted - Biden tests positive for Covid AGAIN!

- Story of FL liberal in NH - Justin Worthley joins LFA running for NH Sheriff - Gov Ron Desantis calls for Doctors who perform child mutilation to be sued - PA Dept.

Of Education is moving full force with pedophilia indoctrination - Important message from the Gateway Pundit and the LFA Family!