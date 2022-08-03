Anthony Barr Signs With Dallas Cowboys On 1-Year Deal | Dallas Cowboys News & Reaction

Anthony Barr is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, breaking news according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Barr spent the last seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and is now joining the Cowboys after four Pro Bowl appearances.

Barr is the biggest signing of the offseason by far for the Cowboys and fills a big need for the Cowboys at linebacker.

The Cowboys already have elite defensive players such as Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence.

Can Barr help lead the Cowboys to a second-straight NFC East title?

Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down the breaking Dallas Cowboys news on today’s show.