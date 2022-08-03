Mexican Pizza To Make Permanent Return to Taco Bell's Menu

Taco Bell announced the permanent return of the item via social media on Aug.

The beans have been spilled.

See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15, Taco Bell, Twitter.

Responding to the outcry of Taco Bell enthusiasts, .

... the chain recently brought the popular menu item back after a two-year hiatus.

However, demand for the product was so high that Taco Bell stores quickly ran out of some of the ingredients to make the fan favorite.

We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza.

We just didn't know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Letter, via 'People'.

Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges, Taco Bell Letter, via CNBC.

Taco Bell fans took to social media upon news that the menu item was back for good.

Waking up to this news is like waking up to Christmas morning, Halloween, and the Super Bowl all at the same time.

#Mexicanpizza is back, baby!

Hold my spot in line, Taco Bell Fan on Twitter, via 'People'.

I quit eating Taco Bell after the #MexicanPizza was discontinued... Now... On 9/15... I shall Recontinue #playboys!!!

Let's go!!

#TacoBell, Taco Bell Fan on Twitter, via 'People'.

When the Mexican Pizza made its tentative return to the menu a few weeks ago, .

Taco Bell CEO Mark King tweeted that it was "where it belongs.".

Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list, Mark King, Taco Bell CEO, via 'People'.

Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs, Mark King, Taco Bell CEO, via 'People'