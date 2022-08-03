Britney Spears Book Delayed For Absurd Reason

Elon Musk's dad shades him during recent interview, Britney Spears has her tell-all book delayed for a truly absurd reason, and Ne-Yo's wife puts him on blast with cheating allegations.
Elon Musk's dad shades him during recent interview, Britney Spears has her tell-all book delayed for a truly absurd reason, and Ne-Yo's wife puts him on blast with cheating allegations.
Britney Spears has reportedly finished writing her memoir, but fans might not be reading it for a long time and there’s a really..