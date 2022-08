Lankford Joins Newsmax's Rob Schmitt to Discuss the PACT Act

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Senator James Lankford (R-OK) joined Newsmax's Rob Schmitt to discuss his opposition to the PACT Act.

Lankford said that the PACT Act will create longer wait times for veterans, eliminate their choice for care, and add $400 billion in funding not for veterans.