JAWS Movie Trailer

JAWS Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

Directed by Steven Spielberg starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton release date September 2, 2022 (rerelase on IMAX)