What Really Matters: CNN and the Loss of Rep. Walorski

Rep.

Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident today, along with two of her staffers - Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28 - along with the driver of the other car.

It's a horrible scene and a horrible story.

I've had the pleasure of working with Emma, and Rep.

Walorski was a frequent guest on my radio show.