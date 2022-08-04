Ismael Perez shares Galactic updates along with Space Force connections & the future of humanity.

PLEASE GIVE ME A RUMBLE, SHARE, AND 🚨SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE CONTENT LIKE THIS, THANK YOU💙 All of my content is for entertainment purposes only, not to be taken as fact.

None of this information should be considered Legal, Financial, or Medical advice.

Do your own research and consult with professionals.

PLEASE ALWAYS SUPPORT THE CREATOR.

MIRRORED FROM: MICHAEL JACO9@https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgatNNBvrd7eqYMzNA0RFQw Youtube backup channel Michael Jaco10: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9L...