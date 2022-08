SITUATION UPDATE 8/3/22

PELOSI ALMOST TRIGGERED NUCLEAR WAR, THWARTED W/LAST MINUTE CALL BETWEEN TRUMP & XI, AIR RAID SIRENS IN CHINA, PELOSI APPEARS DRUNK SPEAKING GIBBERISH TO TAIWAN PRESS, RUSSIA BACKS CHINA PRC, DEEP STATE USING WEATHER WARFARE TO CAUSE DROUGHTS, LAKE MEAD GOING DRY, 200 COUNTRIES GOLD BACKED, MAJOR FLOOD W VA, KARI LAKE WINS GOV OF AZ, RUSSIAN MOD, TWO GCR REPORTS/JUDY BYINGTON, VAX TRUTH BECOMING OBVIOUS, ROBOTS KILL SCIENTISTS IN ROBO-LAB, SEMICONDUCTOR SHORTAGE AND MORE.