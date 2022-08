Love Strengthens Hope

This message is dedicated to all my brothers and sisters who are struggling with deep discouragement, weariness or even depression.

I want to be a voice of healing and freedom for your life and speak to the heart of this issue, so that life can begin to reignite the power of hope within you.

So many of us today have been spiritually and emotionally beat up, it has taken a toll on the hope we carry in our hearts.