China Says US 'Responsible' for Taiwan Crisis After Pelosi Visit; Chinese Military 'Rehearses' Air/Sea Blockade, Invasion of Taiwan
Beijing's anger at a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan coincides with Chinese military..
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months,..