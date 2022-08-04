Kangana Ranaut Calls Aamir Khan 'MASTERMIND' For Laal Singh Chaddha Controversies
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has targeted Aamir Khan ahead of the release of his film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actress took to social media and accused Aamir of "skillfully creating" the negativity around his film.