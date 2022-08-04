Pelosi vows support to denuclearise North Korea

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support efforts to maintain a strong deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation.
North Korea said it will "never tolerate" US accusation of its nuclear program * Pelosi plans to visit Korea border