Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi after ED seals National Herald office| Oneindia News *News

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi after ED seals National Herald office| Oneindia News

After ED sealed the Head Office of the Congress-owned independence -era newspaper, National herald, and the road to AICC HQ was blocked, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media affirmed that ''Truth can't be barricaded''.

In response to the questions about protests not being allowed in the parliament, he said ''We will see about that''.

The Congress has levelled allegation of muzzling voices and putting oppsition ''uder siege''.

