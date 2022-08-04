Parts of Great Barrier Reef show highest coral cover in 36 years

Two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef showed the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years, but the reef remains vulnerable to increasingly frequent mass bleaching, an official long term monitoring programme reported on Thursday.
Sydney (AFP) Aug 4, 2022
