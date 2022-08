I'm Trans & My Wife Is Gay - Why Are We Trolled? | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

JENNI and Sarah were married for 15 years as husband and wife living what Jennis describes, 'the American white picket fence dream'.

But when Sarah realised she was transgender, and in the process helping Jenni come to terms with her sexuality as a gay woman, the couple started living a very different family life.

After sharing their story with My Extraordinary Family, the two women took the time to respond to some of the comments their video received.