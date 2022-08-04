Watch this video if it is useful for curing heart disease without surgery

Half a kilogram of ear mushrooms, 1 piece of garlic and one ginger rhizome chopped all these ingredients then wash and boil all the ingredients.

Drink one glass in the morning and one glass in the afternoon and continue to take the drug over and over again every day.

Many people have recovered with this traditional medicine, because Allah has sent down the disease and Allah has also sent down the medicine.

I myself often recommend to people who have heart disease and need surgery, but after consuming the herbal medicine the doctor is surprised because 50% of blocked blood vessels with Allah's permission can be cured and there is no need for heart surgery to install the ring.

Spread this video so that our brothers and sisters who have heart disease can recover with the permission of Allah SWT Amen Yra...