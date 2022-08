CRITICAL TIME IN THE STOCK MARKET - Technical Analysis Points to a Turning Point - Thur, Aug 4, 2022

Stock market technical analysis shows the stock market is at a crucial level.

The next two weeks will be a critical time in the stock market.

Technical analysis is pointing to a turning point, which means the current bull run might be over.

And yet the economic news continues to be good and continues to show signs of improvement.

So will the technicals hold up, or will the bullish fundamentals win the day?