Retired men battle loneliness building replica WWI planes

A group of retired men have been battling loneliness by building replica First World War fighter planes together in a shed in Scotland.

The Aviation Preservation Society of Scotland has spent the last 20 years building a replica of a First World War biplane, and now it's finally ready to fly.

Report by Brooksl.

