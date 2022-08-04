If You Fly a “Don’t Tread on Me” Flag, You’re a Terrorist | Ep. 182

Project Veritas strikes again, this time releasing new documents regarding domestic terrorism symbols from an FBI whistleblower.

You probably won’t be surprised to find out who they’re labeling as "militia violent extremists" and what their ulterior motive is behind these designations.

Plus, does the failure of the Kansas abortion amendment demonstrate that most people are actually on the side of Planned Parenthood?

Liz breaks down the lies the mainstream media is telling you about this fight for life.

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.